Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 255.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 944,579 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.8% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $349,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $177.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.57.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.