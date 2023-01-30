Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TXN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

TXN stock opened at $175.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

