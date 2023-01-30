TFI International (TFII) to Release Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TFI International Stock Performance
NYSE TFII opened at $109.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.36. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
