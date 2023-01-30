TFI International (TFII) to Release Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE TFII opened at $109.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.36. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

