The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

CAKE opened at $38.73 on Monday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

