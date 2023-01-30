The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,704 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 51.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of GRC stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $741.36 million, a PE ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $153.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

