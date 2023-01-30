The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Update

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,620,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 13,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

