The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,640 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 1.2 %

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.87 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

