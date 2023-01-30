The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,659 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

PHM stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

