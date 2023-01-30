The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,760 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.4 %

KNX opened at $59.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

