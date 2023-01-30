The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Timken were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 4,865.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 222.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $2,698,806. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKR stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $81.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

