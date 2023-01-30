The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Timken were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 4,865.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 222.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.
Insider Activity at Timken
Timken Stock Up 1.9 %
TKR stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $81.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03.
Timken Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.90%.
About Timken
The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Timken (TKR)
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.