ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDUP shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $175.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThredUp

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. Research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ThredUp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the third quarter worth about $250,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 79,041 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 91.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,655,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after buying an additional 2,701,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.