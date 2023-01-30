Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of TLRY opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. Tilray’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $2,212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $1,186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tilray by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,036,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 221,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 209,892 shares during the period. 11.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

