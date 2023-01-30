Timken (TKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Timken to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $81.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $81.87.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

Insider Activity at Timken

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,806. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

