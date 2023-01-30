Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COOK. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Traeger to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Traeger by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Traeger by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Traeger by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Traeger by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Traeger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 260,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Price Performance

NYSE COOK opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.36). Traeger had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Traeger

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

