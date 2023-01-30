TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,968,000 after purchasing an additional 538,979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

TRU opened at $71.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

