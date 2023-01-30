Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised Traton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Traton Price Performance

Shares of Traton stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. Traton has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

