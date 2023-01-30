Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Travelzoo to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Travelzoo Stock Performance
Shares of TZOO stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.46. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Travelzoo
Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.
See Also
