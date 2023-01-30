Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Travelzoo to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.46. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Travelzoo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

See Also

