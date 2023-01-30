Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TVTX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $44,333.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,487 shares of company stock worth $414,536 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,504,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter.

TVTX opened at $21.88 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

