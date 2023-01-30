Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trustmark’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRMK. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

