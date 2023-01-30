Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $327.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $492.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

