U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Down 15.8% in January

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 19.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

U-Haul Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $67.20 on Monday. U-Haul has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.26). U-Haul had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that U-Haul will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U-Haul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.82 per share, for a total transaction of $231,653.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,667,833. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,960,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.82 per share, with a total value of $231,653.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 603,150 shares in the company, valued at $33,667,833. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,324,985 shares of company stock worth $76,868,715 in the last three months. 43.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 18.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 2.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U-Haul by 52.8% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

