U.S. Bancorp to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.