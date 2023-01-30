U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 205,215 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,857.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,215 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,835.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,861.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,489,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

