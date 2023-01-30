Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Up 21.2% in January

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $505.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $511.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $472.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.95.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

