United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $328,829.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,063.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $52,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,456 shares of company stock worth $455,261. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,010.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $152.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52-week low of $102.12 and a 52-week high of $154.00. The firm has a market cap of $864.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.72.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

