UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,010 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.63 and its 200 day moving average is $170.93. The stock has a market cap of $439.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

