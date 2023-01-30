Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Down 16.1% in January

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty from $5.70 to $5.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $258.09 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Uranium Royalty by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.