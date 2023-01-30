US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FOX were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,056,000 after buying an additional 506,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,635,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,480,000 after buying an additional 84,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,326,000 after buying an additional 230,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,834,000 after buying an additional 143,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

