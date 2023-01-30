Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($27.17) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Valeo from €24.00 ($26.09) to €22.00 ($23.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valeo from €20.00 ($21.74) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Valeo Stock Up 3.2 %

VLEEY opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. Valeo has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

