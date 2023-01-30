Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Update

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Value Line by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Value Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Value Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ VALU opened at $53.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $505.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 45.08%.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

