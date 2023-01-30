Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VMCA opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

