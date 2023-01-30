Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Short Interest Update

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other news, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $28,809.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 100,335 shares of company stock worth $1,782,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 22.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 826,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,964,000 after buying an additional 501,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $26.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.89. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.63 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.11%. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

