Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) vs. The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Financial Analysis

Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Acquisition and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Venus Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14% The Glimpse Group -95.07% -33.53% -24.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Venus Acquisition and The Glimpse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

The Glimpse Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.27%. Given The Glimpse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venus Acquisition and The Glimpse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A The Glimpse Group $7.27 million 7.55 -$5.97 million ($0.75) -5.39

Venus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Glimpse Group.

About Venus Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About The Glimpse Group

(Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Pagoni VR that offers VR broadcasting solutions and environments for events, education, media and entertainment; Early Adopter, which provides AR/VR solutions for K-12 education; AUGGD that offers AR software and solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction segments; and Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal. In addition, it offers XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.