Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 579,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $4.71 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.