Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 579,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $4.71 on Monday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.00.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.
