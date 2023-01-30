Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 48,315 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,383 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 48,315 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at $146,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

