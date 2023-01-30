Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Insider Activity

Catalent Price Performance

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $53.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.89. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.