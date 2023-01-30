Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 314.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,121,000 after buying an additional 249,553 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,101,000 after purchasing an additional 114,312 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $190.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.99. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.48 and a 1-year high of $263.59.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

