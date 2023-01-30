Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Graco by 76.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $67.21 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

