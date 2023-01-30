Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.66 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in NetEase by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth $2,268,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,316,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $91.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 20.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

