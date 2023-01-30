Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.19 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

