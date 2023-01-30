Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,831 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

DKS opened at $126.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $131.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

