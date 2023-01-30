Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 17.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.83.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.