Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 77.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth $256,020,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth $45,844,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 6,384.6% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,516 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,604,000 after purchasing an additional 156,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $163.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.46. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $286.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $458.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $219.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.13.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

