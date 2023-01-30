Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,804 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,804 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Park National during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Park National Stock Performance

PRK stock opened at $121.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.59.

Park National Increases Dividend

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 30.46%. Equities analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

