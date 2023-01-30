Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $4,216,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,020,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,704,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 638,200 shares of company stock worth $21,983,456 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

