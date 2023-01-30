Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 939,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Virgin Orbit Stock Performance

Shares of VORB stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.90. Virgin Orbit has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter. Virgin Orbit had a negative net margin of 546.24% and a negative return on equity of 128.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Orbit by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Virgin Orbit by 512.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Orbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Virgin Orbit

(Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.