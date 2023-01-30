Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.64.

Insider Transactions at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $781.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.40 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $892,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $2,488,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 643,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after buying an additional 282,543 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Stories

