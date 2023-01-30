VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 15,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.59. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.05% and a negative net margin of 5,614.37%. The company had revenue of ($0.89) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder, PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101, which the company is developing for the treatment of MDD, suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and epilepsy.

