Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 115.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 617,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,404 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 47.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 153,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,458 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 83.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 999.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 199,548 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,694,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,586,000 after acquiring an additional 49,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

VST opened at $22.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

