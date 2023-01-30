Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,044 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $30,965,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $32,716,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Vistra by 9,938.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,038 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $233,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

